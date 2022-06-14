Rolling Loud revealed its lineup for this year’s New York edition. Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future will serve as headliners for the three day festival. Returning to Citi Field from September 23 to September 25. Future is also headlining Rolling Loud Miami in July and Toronto in early September.

Last year’s festival which sold out featured headliners and performers like Travis Scott, 50 Cent, A$ap Ferg, Bobby Shmurda, Joey Bada$$, and others. This year also includes a long list of must-see performers.

New York 2022 will officially be Big Sean’s first time performing at RL fest. Other artists set to perform at the traveling Hip-Hop festival include Lil Uzi Vert, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie,Shenseea, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, Fivio Foreign, 21 Savage and more.

Tickets for Rolling Loud New York 2022 go on sale this Friday, June 17. Check out the full line up below and for more details on ticketing information click here.