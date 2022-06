Post Malone is the Father of a New Baby Girl

Post Malone is set to have a very special Father’s Day. PEOPLE confirmed the 26-year-old star has welcomed a newborn baby girl with his fiancee last month.

Appearing on Monday’s The Howard Stern Show, Posty revealed that he kissed his new daughter recently before going to the studio.

“That’s been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn’t know you had a daughter, right?” Stern asked. The rapper confirmed from there.

