The City of New York has dropped gun charges against Compton rapper Roddy Ricch.

The 23-year-old was arrested for gun possession over the weekend. The incident took place in Queens a couple hours before his set on the Governor’s Ball Festival stage.

The Grammy-winning rapper was riding in a Cadillac Escalade, Saturday night when he was stopped for a security checkpoint just outside Citi Field. Reportedly the security guard spotted a 9 millimeter handgun under the seat and notified local police.

The “Down Below” rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore was originally charged with criminal possession of a weapon. According to FOX 5 NY the charges were dropped with the case not being listed on the public court docket.

