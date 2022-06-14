It’s officially scary hours in Boston as the Golden State Warriors relied on Andrew Wiggins, who stepped up for an ice-cold Stephen Curry and win Game 5. The Warriors will return to Boston for a Game 6 against the Celtics, which can clinch their fourth championship in eight years.

Three down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/xM6DQEsswE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

In the 104-94 victory, Wiggins scored 26 points and added 13 rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Although Wiggins led the team, the win placed the trio of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson in rare air as they have the most Finals game wins of any trio in decades.

andrew wiggins can fly. pic.twitter.com/RdH2c3p84E — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

After the game, Green reflected on the trade that landed Wiggins, noting fans and analysts looked at Wiggins as just a “piece.”

Advertisement

“A lot of people looked at that trade like, oh, that’s another piece they can move,” Green said to ESPN. “We looked at the trade from the very beginning like that is a guy who can fit next to a healthy group absolutely well. … He’s continued to show that. He’s continued to get better. He’s taken on every challenge that we have thrown in front of him. And that’s been huge. And we need him to do that for one more win.”

Wiggins, coming over after being a key in the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke about the adjustment and stated he loves the winning culture.

“They have won before, and they have dominated the NBA,” Wiggins said. “When I got here, they put you in position to succeed. They always bring out the best in you. They want the best for you. You know, supportive.”

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be this Thursday at 9 EST.