Dawson Gurley, who is most known for his viral impersonations of Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, has been banned for life from Warriors home games.

At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena. — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

Gurley posted a picture on his Twitter account of the letter he received from the Warriors banning him. He said that he walked past five layers of security, who he says willingly let him through without asking for an ID, and shot around on the court for ten minutes yesterday morning.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

Gurley went on to say that he had spent ten-thousand dollars on tickets for yesterday’s game five of the NBA Finals, but they are not refunding the tickets.

“Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?”

It’s not the first time Gurley received attention for impersonating Klay Thompson. During the 2018 NBA Finals, he chronicled a video of himself making it into the arena dressing up as the all-star guard.