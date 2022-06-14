Tupac’s Powamekka Café, his original restaurant idea, will open a limited-edition Los Angeles site in cooperation with Fixins Soul Kitchen across from the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live, according to the Shakur Estate.

Powamekka Café was an idea created by Tupac Shakur almost twenty-five years ago. The Powamekka Café, embodying the best in “down home Southern,” was to serve as a gathering spot for friends and family to “avoid the worldz cold realities.”

Powamekka Café, which took over John Seymour and Nas’ Sweet Chick eatery on Ludlow Street in New York’s Lower East Side in 2018, was the first manifestation of his concept. Now, Tupac’s friends, family, and fans will be able to rediscover his vision at Powamekka Café in Los Angeles. Tupac’s concept is brought to life by featuring his favorite things from the menu he developed, such as meatloaf, gumbo, and his cousin Jamala’s fried chicken wings, straight from the handwritten pages of one of his numerous notebooks, which is now on show at the exhibit.

The Powamekka Café will be located at 800 W Olympic Blvd A150, Los Angeles, CA 90015 from June 16 – 30th.