Martin was one of the most popular sitcoms in the 90s, and fans were excited to hear that the cast would be coming back almost 30 years after the show ended for a reunion. However, what cannot be forgotten is the turmoil that ensued between Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence.

Tisha Campbell had sued Martin Lawrence, claiming that he subjected her to verbal abuse, sexual battery, and sexual harassment. Lawrence would go on to deny the accusations. The case was settled out of court but resulted in Campbell not performing in any scenes with Lawrence during the show’s fifth season, ruined the relationship between Campbell and Lawrence, and played a part in the show ending.

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Campbell spoke about the upcoming reunion and discussed resolving things with Martin Lawrence.

“We are—we worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and to really, this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” Campbell said.. “So, we connected mostly on that.”

Gayle King asks Tisha Campbell how she and Martin moved passed their situation and her accusations against him to come together for the 30th Anniversary Reunion Special (@CBSMornings)

The reunion episode is set to premiere on BET+ on June 16. According to a statement from BET+, “The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

You can watch the trailer below.