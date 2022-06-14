Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, directed by Karam Gill and produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF, will be available exclusively on Prime Video. On Saturday, the feature-length documentary had its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which was followed by a performance by Lil Baby.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Lil Baby. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

Lil Baby has become one of the most prominent artists in the world since his debut in 2017. Untrapped is a documentary that delves into his life and chronicles his meteoric rise to the top of the rap game. Baby, also known as Dominique Armani Jones to friends and family, was one of the most well-known people on the streets of West Atlanta until he was taken to prison.

Following his release in 2016, he was confronted with a difficult decision: return to the streets for quick cash, or take a chance on his charisma and unproven talent as a rapper. His second album, My Turn, was the best-selling album of the year in all genres of music in 2020. Lil Baby is now a loving father to his two young sons and an outspoken advocate for racial justice and police reform. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby follows the meteoric rise of a solitary artist and activist while also delving into the structural oppression that prevents far too many people of color from achieving the American Dream.

Producers of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby include Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, Pierre “P” Thomas, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello.

“This project has been in the works for several years now, during some of the most difficult times our country has faced,” said Karam Gill. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire filmmaking team and the continued collaboration between Quality Films and MGX Creative to create another meaningful project that sheds light on larger societal issues. Lil Baby is someone who truly defied the odds, and I hope his story can bring positivity into our world.”

“With this documentary we got to highlight the obstacles and all the deep work that had to happen to get to where Lil Baby is now,” said Pierre “P” Thomas. “This raw footage is a powerful way to see that, and to see the negatives that were turned to positives. People will be beyond inspired.”

“Baby, like so many in this country, went through so many obstacles that could have thrown him into many bad places in life. To watch him come through to such a positive side is essential for people to see,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “This documentary has the ability to change lives if viewers can believe just like he did.”

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will debut on August 26.