Insecure may be over but Issa Rae is back with a new show for HBO. On Monday, HBO Max revealed the trailer for the new series Rap Sh!t.

The new show is set to release on July 21 and will highlight the work women have to do to break into the Hip-Hop industry. The story will focus on Shawn and Mia who form a rap group.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other. I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another,” Rae said to BAZAAR.com. “It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

Advertisement

You can see the trailer below.