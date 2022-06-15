Live in his hometown of Houston, Texas, popular comedian Ali Siddiq released a new one-hour stand-up special last month called “The Domino Effect” — exclusively on Youtube. “I’m dropping my new comedy special, Domino Effect, for FREE on YouTube,” Siddiq wrote in an Instagram caption with a microphone emoji.

The 49-years-old’s second comedy special, which follows his 2018 Comedy Central presented debut, Ali Siddiq: It’s Bigger Than These Bars, was filmed in front of a sold-out hometown crowd. In the new special, Siddiq tells hilarious true stories of growing up in Houston that include living with his hustling father that got him into illegal hustling because he wanted to buy a tracksuit that, inevitably, landed him in prison for six years. You may take a look at the new one-hour’s trailer above.

Four year’s in the making, The Domino Effect delivers more of the well-known comedian’s “growing pains” storytelling. Siddiq paints a perfect picture of Houston in the 80s when it comes to describing interactions with various street characters, so viewer discretion is advised.

Clips from Siddiq’s new special have accumulated over 107.7 million views on TikTok. Since the new stand-up’s release, Siddiq has been on the campaign trail, making guest appearances on high-profile podcasts such as Joe Rogan and Geto Boys Reloaded.

The rest of 2022 is going to be very busy for Siddiq with tour dates across the U.S., which kicks off this Friday (June 17) in Albany, New York until the end of the year with stops in all of the major markets. Tickets are available now, find a city near you on Ali Siddiq’s official website, here.

Watch the full one-hour special by Ali Siddiq below.