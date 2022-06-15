ASAP Rocky has grown a lot since his Live. Love. ASAP days, he is now the father of a child with Rihanna. The game has changed a lot since ASAP first made his debut, and some say for the worse, and some for the better. However, in a new interview with Jerrod Carmichael, ASAP thinks that the rap game is “not as mature” and “stuck in a state of adolescence.” And who does he blame for this? None other than Big Draco himself, Soulja Boy.

ASAP Rocky on the current state of rap music:



“Rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It's not as mature.” pic.twitter.com/P4V4XIgXy8 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 14, 2022

“Rap is in its adolescence and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy,” Rocky said. “Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and Jay-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like, we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature.”

Jerrod then shouted out Jay-Z, saying that his 2017 album 4:44 was the first time you heard a rapper talk about his family life. Rocky then began talking about the expectations of artists in 2022, stating that “there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path.”

Soulja has since responded to ASAP’s claim while on Instagram live.

“Come on, man. Stop listening to people, bro,” Soulja said. “N*ggas don’t know what the f*ck they talking about, on gang. That’s what I found out, bro. These niggas don’t be knowing what the f*ck they talking about, bro. N*ggas be on my Instagram, niggas be on Twitter, niggas be in person talking… about nothing. Bro, what is you talking about, bro? What is you talking about? N*ggas be talking about everything but how to get some money.”

Soulja boy responds to Asap Rocky saying “rap hasn’t been good since Soulja boy”.#SouljaBoy #hiphopnews pic.twitter.com/tfOBDhIY59 — Dontez (Black)Trump (@BlackTrump2020) June 15, 2022

In the past, however, ASAP Rocky has shown his admiration for the “Rick And Morty” rapper. In a 2019 interview with L.A.’s 92.3, Rocky said, “If it wasn’t for Soulja Boy, A$AP Rocky probably wouldn’t be around.”



