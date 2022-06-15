Brooklyn rapper 22Gz was arrested when he arrived at JFK airport. According to TMZ, he was charged with attempted murder.

22Gz was returning to New York from Atlanta, where he had been since the shooting took place. He was reportedly planning to head to MetLife for a performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam before he was nabbed at the airport. 22Gz was set to be part of DJ Drewski’s set.

TMZ states the charge is connected to a shooting in a Brooklyn party hall on March 6 where three people were wounded. 22Gz was identified as the shooter and police received a vivid description of the rapper.

Advertisement

This shooting not only wounded the victim, but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez. “Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.”

22Gz is also facing a second-degree assault and weapons charges, along with a first-degree reckless endangerment charge.