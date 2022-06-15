With Bobby Shmurda being from New York, he has some big shoes to fill when it comes to impact in the game. While he’s only been in the game for a few years, and his career was stalled while serving 6 years in prison, it seems as if he’s already getting compared to some of the GOAT’s of hip hop,

Shmurda sat down with Power 106 in Los Angeles and spoke about fans comparing him to hip hop legends including Jay-Z, 50 Cent, DMX, and Diddy.

“I get a lot of DMX, P. Diddy, 50, and Jay comparisons sometimes,” Bobby said. “But when I see Jay I’m like Jay? Jay is wild calm. I’m more err, but I think when I’m on my business side, like when I get in those rooms and shit, yeah, it’s a different person in me, so it’s like you get what you get, I guess. Like I could be at any given time, I can change. When it’s business time, alright, it’s time for business; there’s time for fun and time for ah ah ah. So it’s like a time and place for everything, I know that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shmurda talks being a independent artist and his music plans for the rest of the year. His Bad Boy EP is on the way followed by his Ready To Live album that will come out at the end of summer.

You can check out the full interview below. Shmurda talks about his comparisons around the 13-minute mark.