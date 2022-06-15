Coachella is already making their 2023 announcements. The music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club during its normal weekends of April 14 to 16, as well as the 21 to 23.

Late last year Billboard.com reported Frank Ocean will be one of the headliners. Ocean will finally take the stage after the 2020 event he was set to perform at was canceled due to the pandemic.

According to NBC News, the number of COVID-19 cases in Riverside County spiked more than 75 percent two weeks after thousands of music fans invaded the desert for Coachella 2022.

This year’s festival saw The Weeknd and Lizzo blaze the crowd of attendees after Kanye West removed himself from the line up.

Advance sale tickets are set to release this Friday. For more information on ticketing click here.