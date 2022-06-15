Gunna Releases Open Letter to Fans and the Public: “I Am Being False Accused and Will Never Stop Fighting”

Gunna has released his first statement since being jailed on a 56-count indictment in Georgia along with Young Thug and the rest of YSL Records.

Currently being held in Fulton County Jail, Gunna spoke about the opportunity that he provided for other professionals and his loved ones.

The statement, in part, reads:

“The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Gunna also spoke to the constraints on his art as a freedom of expression:

“My art is now allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia.”

Last week, Kevin Liles, the co-founder of 300 Entertainment, teamed up with Julie Greenwald, COO of Atlantic Records, for a petition to cease the use of rap lyrics in court. Liles also testified on behalf of Young Thug and YSL.

You can see Gunna’s full letter to the fans and public below.