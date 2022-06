Juelz Santana Calls Out Lloyd Banks for VERZUZ, Says Memphis Bleek is an Easy Opponent

Juelz Santana Calls Out Lloyd Banks for VERZUZ, Says Memphis Bleek is an Easy Opponent

Juelz Santana was a guest on Drink Champs and revealed that he didn’t want a VERZUZ battle with Memphis Bleek because it was too easy for him. Who does he want to see instead? Lloyd Banks.

Santana hit Twitter and made it clear who he thinks was a good matchup for him, typing “I WANT BANKS!!!”

In doing so, Santana stated “Bleek to EZ,” which sparked a response from the Roc-a-Fella rapper.

Advertisement

Bleek to EZ.. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Juelz Santana (@thejuelzsantana) June 14, 2022

Bleek EZ 🤣😂🤣 if you scared say THAT! 💯💪🏾 — Memphis Bleek (@memphisbleek) June 14, 2022

Who do you think is a better matchup for the Dipset rapper?