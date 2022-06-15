Fans of P-Valley may have recognized a familiar voice in the studio with DJ Neva Scared. We only got a glimpse of her body and nails but that voice belonged to Megan Thee Stallion.

Y’all heard Megan thee stallion voice on New Episode of #PValley 👀 pic.twitter.com/OcpdMDzFE3 — P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 12, 2022

According to E!, Hot Girl Meg will be joining the cast of The Pynk in the second season.

In the second episode of the season, DJ Neva Scared is on the phone with Lil Murda and denies joining Murda on tour because he is working with an artist in Atlanta. “Run that beat back for a real bitch,” Thee Stallion could be heard stating while grabbing Neva Scared’s shoulder.

E! notes Thee Stallion recorded an original song for the show and will appear again as Tina Snow.