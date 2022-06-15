AFROPUNK is set to return to Brooklyn and will be headlined by The Roots and Burna Boy. AFROPUNK, a celebration of Black joy and a monument to the Brooklyn community’s resiliency, will take place in Commodore Barry Park on September 10th and 11th.

Joining The Roots and Burna Boy will be Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, and Earl Sweatshirt. Rising star Bartees Strange will make his AFROPUNK debut as Butcher Brown will also hit the stage. AFROPUNK will also highlight the community, bringing Brooklyn artists Rodney Chrome, Alex Mali, and Talia Goddess to the stage.



AFROPUNK offers the Spinthrift Market, a retail market with creative New York-based manufacturers, selectors, and curators, as well as AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats, which allows attendees to sample cuisine from NYC chefs and local food trucks. Buy tickets for AFROPUNK 2022: http://afropunk.com/festival/brooklyn