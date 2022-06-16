New Beyonce alert! I repeat, new Beyonce alert!

On Wednesday (June 15), Beyonce revealed the title, tracklist and release date for her upcoming new album to her beloved Beyhive which spread across social media and media outlets worldwide, instantly. Titled Renaissance, the new album, available for pre-sale, begins shipping on July 29 as a box set that includes a CD, T-shirt, a 28-page photo booklet, and a mini-poster.

Beyonce revealed the album title with an all-black backdrop that includes “acti i.” No additional information on the act’s meaning was available at press time. Rumors of a possible album began surfacing last week with Beyonce deleted profile pictures across all official social media accounts recently.

The forthcoming album marks the first from the icon in six years. Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade. Since the title announcement, fans have resurfaced a previous interview from Queen Bey with Harper Bazaar last August that revealed new music in the works.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she explained. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Beyonce’s seventh album, Renaissance, is slated to feature 16 new songs, currently untitled. Fans may purchase the Renaissance box set now, here. Renaissance will be available on all digital streaming platforms upon its release.