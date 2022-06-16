Inglewood’s Lil Duece is one of the most indispensable voices to come out of his city. Forever feeling badgered to put his best foot forward Duece is prepared to deliver his long-awaited and buzz-worthy effort entitled Forever Pressured.

MORE: CyHi Announces Sophomore Album ‘The Story of EGOT’

In the 13-track collection, Lil Duece nabs talented producers Don Cannon, Killa Cam, Romo, LowTheGreat, and DbThePlug to create a signature sound that’s sure to be the foundation for his success in the future. Features on the project include RJ, Jerry West, and Seddy Hendrix.

Advertisement

The theme for the cover art includes photos of Lil Duece’s friends who have unfortunately passed within the last 2 years. The word “pressured” is designed in a diamond blue to symbolize and promote the strength that according to the artist, we all should continue to have after going through hard times, similar to the characteristics of a diamond.

MORE: CyHi Releases New Four-Song Project ‘EGOT the EP’

The 26-year-old wordsmith has been on the uprise for years and has established his position through a number of hit tracks including his most recent viral offering and the lead single “Outside”. The infectious track has now surpassed a collective 1.5 million streams across all platforms and over 1 million views on YouTube since its release in mid-February 2021.

Available everywhere via Dirty Bird Entertainment, you may stream Forever Pressured below.