We all thought the days of the surprise album were over. It was a trend started by Beyonce with her 2013 self-titled visual album, Beyoncé. For a while, surprise albums were a thing but artists soon reverted back to the days of a rollout. However, there is a short list of artists who just don’t need a rollout, Drake being one of them.

Drizzy recently took to Instagram to share the cover art for his 7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND,” and announced that it would be dropping at midnight tonight, June 17.

News of this comes less than 24 hours after Beyoncé announced that her seventh album, Renaissance will be dropping next month.

Advertisement

HONESTLY, NEVERMIND makes this the second album Drake has dropped within a year. Certified Lover Boy was released in September of last year, and was released within a week of its rollout. While the album would go ahead to break all types of streaming records, it featured songs that had been previously leaked and would fail to reach the critical acclaim as albums like Kanye’s DONDA, J.Cole’s The Off Season, and Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

Earlier today, Drake also announced his first radio show TABLE FOR ONE, on SOUND 42 radio. The show will premiere on Sirus XM tonight at 11pm EST.