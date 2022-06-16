In a new interview with GQ Hype, comedian Jerrod Carmichael voiced his support for the new generation of comedians, cancel culture, and Dave Chappelle, saying that the legendary comedian has “found a hill to die on.”

“I love this generation,” he said in the interview. “I actually fuck with them, and fuck all those comedians that are going so hard against them.”

Carmichael also spoke about his recent stand-up special where he came out as gay and how following the announcement, the only person to reach out to him was his 15-year-old niece.

Advertisement

Carmichael then talked about “cancel culture” and a “boogeyman” that comedians create to sound “edgy” and sell more tickets.

“Who’s getting canceled for what they’ve said? What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”

Carmichael then turned his attention to Dave Chappelle, wondering why such a legend would tarnish his legacy over opinions about the trans community.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It’s an odd hill to die on. And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the f*ck are you? Who do you f*ck? What do you like to do? Childish jokes aside, who the f*ck are you? It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”