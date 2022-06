When he was president, Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black as he was leaving office and you bet Kodak didn’t forget the gesture. In celebration of Trump’s birthday, Kodak Black flashed a MAGA cap-wearing Trump gold pendant that he wears around his neck while tagging Trump and his son.

“Happy Z Day #DT I Love You N-gga @realdonaldtrump @donaldtrumpjr,” Kodak wrote.

Kodak Black shows off the chain he has of Donald Trump!! pic.twitter.com/We79UsiJHb — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 15, 2022

In January 2021, Black was pardoned by Trump, commuting a 46-month sentence.

