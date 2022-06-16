Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear, she wants Tory Lanez in jail. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Hot GIrl Meg spoke more about that night in 2020, in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot at her leading to bullet fragments being lodged in her feet.

I WILL NEVER BREAK and im damn sure never backing down 💪🏾 Gods favorite aka THEE IT GIRLLLL aka The Hotgirl Coach aka THEE MF HTOWN HOTTIE FOR THEE COVER OF @RollingStone 🔥😝 pic.twitter.com/G5iZwVTjqr — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 15, 2022

After recalling the events, Thee Stallion made a firm statement. “I want him to go to jail,” Thee Stallion said. “I want him to go under the jail.

Thee Stallion would state she thought she and Lanez had shared a special friendship bond as he lost his mother at age 11 and could identify with what she was going through with the loss of her mother. Megan doubled down that the two were not dating and that she was not jealous of his interactions with Kylie Jenner, who hosted a party they attended that night, as rumors suggested.

Megan Thee Stallion would also speak about her friend Kelsey Nicole, stating that Lanez reached out and met with her days after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan explained. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

Kelsey would respond on Instagram, which you can see below.