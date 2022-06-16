Megan Thee Stallion recently opened up about her shooting incident with Tory Lanez in a new interview with Rolling Stone. She maintained that Tory is responsible for shooting her in both of her feet, and spoke on her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris, saying that she accepted a bribe from Lanez to maintain her silence.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?'” Megan said. :She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean, ‘Your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me,'” she added.

“This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, ‘Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”

But on Wednesday, June 15, Kelsey responded to Megan on Instagram and issued a threat to the “Thot Sh*t” rapper.

“When people can’t control you, they try to control how people view you,” Kelsey wrote. She followed her post up with a video clarifying her stance. “If y’all not catching onto the social media games by now … Then I don’t know what to tell y’all. I knew this was going to happen.”

She continued, saying “This is just the beginning y’all. I know y’all want me to talk. So, like, when it’s my turn. Just know. I’m going to break everything the fuck down and we going to see who really look bad in the end.”

Meg has since not responded to Kelsey, and the two have not talked since the shooting that occurred in July 2020. Meg and Tory’s trial is set to begin in September.