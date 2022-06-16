For the latest release from his buzzing new mixtape, The Morning After, Los Angeles’ 1TakeJay recruits notable acts Ohgeesy and YN Jay for the freaky new visual for the project-cut, “Throat Goat.” Out now on all digital streaming platforms via The Machine Works-Atlantic Records, the music video is an explicit effort to match Jay’s well-known new West Coast style and lyrics. Stream it below.

In the Carrington-directed visual, Jay and his friends enjoy the raunchy pleasure of female companionship. Ohgeesy and YN Jay both deliver descriptive verses that match Jay’s energy. As they each dive into what their version of the greatest of all time is, Jay brings forth his humorously questionable bars that are sure to have everyone turnt all summer.

The Morning After is a 16-song project that features buzzing West Coast producers Scum Beatz, Flashy Ass Uno, LowTHEGreat, Bigg Boo with guest appearances by Spank Nitti James and Rob Vicious. Alongside “Throat Goat,” the mixtape includes breakout hits “Her Bad,” “Close Friends” and “The Pay Back.”

Jay’s new video follows fellow 1TakeGang teammate 1TakeOcho’s new project Undeniable II, featuring guest appearances by Kenai, Phats, Big Ratt, 1TakeTeezy, Royce The Choice and Griff Tyler, released last month via Ocho’s own imprint.

Before he achieved fame with buzzing mixtapes Bars Ina Car and 1TakeBae, the Compton native got his first break with the viral hit “Arco” in 2018. Over the years he has been featured on Mustard’s “Intro,” toured alongside Shoreline Mafia, and performed at festivals such as Rolling Loud (Miami, Bay Area, Los Angeles), Day N Vegas, & more; the talents he holds are unquestionable.

Watch 1TakeJay’s new visual below, and afterward, stream the full album here.