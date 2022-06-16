The first round of performers for the “BET AWARDS” 2022 has been announced by BET. Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and more to be announced will be among the star-studded lineup.

In addition, up-and-comers GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage, which serves as BET Music’s seal of approval for the next big thing in music.

Previously, Sean “Diddy” Combs was announced as the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. The rare award recognizes business titans who have not only had a profound impact on culture over the course of their long careers but who have also been transformative leaders who continuously motivate subsequent generations by establishing the gold standard.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

The “BET Awards” 2022 will stream LIVE Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson.