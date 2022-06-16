Cordae makes his TED Talk debut today with “The Hi Level Mindset.” Cordae makes the case in “The Hi Level Mindset” for doing anything you put your hands on to the best of your ability, with an intense work ethic and seriousness in all you do, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Cordae’s acclaimed sophomore album, From A Birds Eye View, was the subject of today’s TED Talk. The 14-track album sees Cordae recounting these memories and more through technicolor visuals, snappy rhymes, and rapidly expanding wisdom, all inspired by a life-changing trip to Africa, enduring the death of a buddy gone too soon, and evolving as an artist and a man. The album featured Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Gunna, and Roddy Ricch.

You can see the TED Talk in full below.

