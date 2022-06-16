Supreme Team, a three-part documentary series directed by Nas and Peter J Scalettar for Mass Appeal, will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Sunday, June 19 at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), ahead of the on-air network premiere on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. On Friday, July 8 at 12 a.m. ET, all three portions will be accessible for streaming and on-demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers.

The documentary explores the Supreme Team, the renowned Queens, New York crime organization, and tells the genuine tale directly from its two leaders, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller, as part of the network’s HIP HOP 50 banner. Viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group from South Jamaica Queens has had on Hip-Hop culture through the voices of these two infamous leaders, the syndicate’s members, as well as Hip Hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti, and others in the local community, politics, law enforcement, academia, and popular culture.

Supreme Team is executive produced by Nasir “Nas” Jones, Peter Bittenbender, Mat Whittington, Don Sikorski, Peter J Scalettar, Monique McCrae, Charles King, Aisha Corpas Wynn, Jelani Johnson and Doug Banker. Writers include Jones, Scalettar, Camara Rose and Cameron Dennis.

