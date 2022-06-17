On the new single “Keeps On Fallin,” Babyface and Ella Mai unite for the first time. Ella Mai praises an old flame who can still make her feel butterflies. Babyface reminds Ella Mai she is the reason for this long-lasting love.

“When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘what an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!’” Babyface recalls. “Well, I did…and it was everything I imagined and more!”

“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me,” says Ella Mai. “To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more.”

Advertisement

“Keeps On Fallin” is from Babyface’s forthcoming project, his first since signing to Capitol Records. You can hear the new single below.