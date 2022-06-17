The cast of Martin, including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and executive producers Stan Lathan, Bentley Evans, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, and Stacy Lyles were on hand for a celebrity-packed evening that honored the iconic, impactful 90s sitcom 30 years after it debuted. At the reunion watch party, BET CEO Scott Mills gave the opening comments.

Special guests at the event included Reginald Ballard, Affion Crockett, DeRay Davis, Garcelle Beauvais, Flex and Shanice Alexander, Benji Brown, Tommy Davidson, Matt Barnes, and more.

Guests were treated to a customized display by Philadelphia artist Chuck Styles, which included activation chambers and replicas of some of the show’s most memorable scenes and iconic landmarks, such as Nipsey’s. DJ Brian Henry (B-Hen) and a local saxophone provided the sounds and music for the evening. The “WZUP” Booth was hosted by Carl, Martin, Tisha, and Tommy’s children, who interviewed fans and special guests on what the series and reunion meant to them.

Images for the night can be seen below. Martin: The Reunion is now available on BET+.