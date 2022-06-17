More celebrity boxing is coming this summer with the announcement Thursday evening (June 16) of popular recording artist and recurring celebrity boxer DDG (“Moonwalking in Calabasas”) set to return to the ring to face off against chart-topping Atlantic Records recording artist and first-time celebrity boxer PnB Rock (“Selfish”) on July 30 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena and Pay-Per-View.

“I said I wasn’t getting back in the ring unless it was another artist,” tweets DDG on Twitter with a promotional flyer featuring PnB Rock and himself. “LETS GET IT!!! Get tickets now.”

I said i wasnt gettin back in the ring unless it was another artist 😤🔥🥊 LETS GET IT!! Get tickets now https://t.co/9bEyRZ2HoZ pic.twitter.com/JtDDMaor0J — DDG 🎸 (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 16, 2022

MORE: DDG Returns With New Single “Storyteller,” Reveals US and Europe Tour Dates

Advertisement

Brought to you by Social Golves Entertainment and Bash Boxing, the two hip-hop stars will join as co-headliners of the upcoming boxing match between Los Angeles recording artist Blueface and NBA champ-turned-podcaster Nick “Swaggy P” Young. Bout against PnB Rock marks DDG second celebrity boxing match with a decisive win against YouTuber Nate Wyatt in June 2021 at Battle of the Platforms in Miami.

In his fight against PnB Rock, DDG hopes to inspire the end of senseless gun violence in today’s hip-hop that has taken the lives of so many prominent hip-hop stars in recent years. He encourages other artists to join celebrity boxing and settle their differences with their fists, instead of resorting to gun violence.

In a follow-up tweet, DDG tweets with money bag emojis: “This shit more than a boxing match, it’s a movement! Rappers put the GUNS down & put on the Gloves. Ni**as out here killing for free when u can just punch it out for a BAG.”

This shit more than a boxing match, it’s a movement! Rappers put the GUNS down & put on the GLOVES 😤🔥 niggas out here killing for free when u can just punch it out for a BAG 💰💰💰 — DDG 🎸 (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 16, 2022

MORE: PnB Rock Shares ‘2 Get You Thru The Rain’ Ep Feat. Young Thug and More

PnB Rock has yet to comment on the upcoming bout at press time.

DDG is scheduled to perform headlining shows in Chicago, Atlanta and New York City leading up to the fight with more show announcements on the way.

In related news, DDG and popular recording artist Toosii agreed to a boxing match last summer after the two exchanged words over DDG’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose. More as the story develops.

Tickets for DDG vs. PnB Rock are available now at AXS.