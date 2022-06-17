Diddy, the 2022 recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, has released his new single, “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller. “Gotta Move On” is the first single off his highly anticipated new album, which will be released under his LOVE RECORDS label in collaboration with Motown Records. The new album is set to release later this year.

On “Gotta Move On,” Bryson Tiller delivers the hook as Diddy brings love via impressive verses and a catchy beat.

The single was first performed by Diddy at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he gave a show-stopping performance. The live performance video, which includes a surprise rendition of “First Class” by Jack Harlow and the classic “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor, has already racked up over 2 million YouTube views organically.

You can hear the new single below.