Drake Responds To ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Criticism: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It”

Drake Responds To ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Criticism: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It”

The internet was set ablaze yesterday when Drake announced that his 7th studio album Honestly, Nevermind would be dropping last night. At midnight, people tuned in, and at 12:05, the tweets started rolling in, and the internet was set ablaze again, this time not in a good way.

The album is a departure from Drake’s usual sound and it came as a shock to fans. Many did not expect Drizzy to drop a dance/jersey club/house music album. Many were quick to call the album bad, saying it was even worse than Certified Lover Boy which was heavily criticized as well. Many even compared the album to music you’d hear shopping at Forever 21 or H&M.

They saying drake making oontz oontz music?????? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 17, 2022

Forever 21, H&M and American Eagle after this Drake Album. pic.twitter.com/w5vT90iCup — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) June 17, 2022

Drake better stop hanging around with Jack Harlow because wtf is this — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 17, 2022

Drake heard saw the tweets and decided to respond to the criticism of his album. In a clip, you can hear Drake saying “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!”

Advertisement

Drake responds to the negative feedback on his new album. pic.twitter.com/wyNQQeGXTk — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 17, 2022

Along with the release of the album, Drake dropped a music video for the track “Falling Back” which features a Tristian Thompson cameo.

Following the album’s release, Drake released a statement where he dedicated the album to the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.