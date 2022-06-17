United States Federal Judge, the Honorable Jed Rakoff has dismissed the revenge lawsuit filed by Damon Dash’s girlfriend, Raquel Horn and Dash’s company, Poppingtion LLC. Dash and Horn were pursuing copyright infringement against author E.W. Brooks in the Southern District of New York.

After the victory Brooks stated, ““The frivolous attempt of Dash’s company and Ms. Horn’s to hold Ms. Brooks liable for copyright infringement has been summarily rejected” said Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC. “To sue Ms. Brooks for using her own Mafietta movie imagery as her Mafietta book cover, was rather foolish.”

Dash is also accused of trying to edge Brooks out of her own project by doing what he wants with “Mafietta” without her input. The film is available for viewing on DameDashStudios.com without any credit to Brooks, and she says he didn’t get her permission to put the film on the site. He’s also cut off all communication with her, including blocking her on social media.

“Despite the actions of Damon Dash, I am proud to announce that “Mafietta 2” will be filming in Atlanta, Ga from June 28-July 6, 2022. Claudia Jordan (Cocktails with Queens/Fox Soul, star of the film “Dear Frank”) and Willie Taylor of Day 26 (and the “Chocolate City” movie franchise) will star in “Mafietta 2” and play the lead roles. I will continue to make my dreams come.”