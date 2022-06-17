Erica Banks is back and has released her new mixtape Diary of The Flow Queen. The incendiary new mixtape is jam-packed with a showcase of her flow and records primed for the clubs. Features include DreamDoll, Bankroll Freddie and BeatKing, along with the new single “Trick.”

“Diary of the Flow Queen is definitely the party girl pack all in one.,” said Erica Banks. “I’m letting my fans get in my head as to what I think a good time is, as I have put it into music. This one’s for the women that enjoy fun, and are not to be played with. Definitely a memorable project, my favorite so far.”

This summer you can catch Banks at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud. You can hear the new release below.

Advertisement