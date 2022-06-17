40-year-old Actress and musician Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show is getting a September 12, launch date. The series will debut on the Fox TV stations as its core station group.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be produced by the same minds behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended its run after 19 years on the air, as reported by Variety.

The “Spotlight” singer took to social media with excitement to confirm the news.

“I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!”

Hudson is fresh off becoming an EGOT winner after taking home a Tony award last weekend.

An EGOT means a person has won a Grammy, an Emmy, a Tony and an Oscar.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will debut on her birthday, September 12 on FOX.