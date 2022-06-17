The summer of Lil Baby is continuing to heat up as he drops the new single and video for “U-Digg” featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze.

The blend of Atlanta and Detroit brings the familiar energy of Baby and Dugg that is previously heard on street classics like “We Paid.” On “U-Digg” the trio weave within each other, while in the video it’s Maybachs galore showing the glory of their hard work.

The new release comes on the heels of the announcement that Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, directed by Karam Gill and produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF, will be available exclusively on Prime Video. On Saturday, the feature-length documentary had its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which was followed by a performance by Lil Baby.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Lil Baby. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

You can learn more about Untrapped here.