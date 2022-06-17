Model Aliza Jane Says She Twerked Naked for Future and Kanye West During a ‘Donda 2’ Session

Model Aliza Jane Says She Twerked Naked for Future and Kanye West During a ‘Donda 2’ Session

Model Aliza Jane had quite an interesting experience with Future and Kanye West. Appearing on the Sofia F Podcast, she stated that she stripped naked and twerked in front of the rappers and their friends during a session for DONDA 2.

Jane stated she was there to hear the music and share some of her own but ended up being in-studio entertainment.

“I pull up there, it’s at Future’s house and he literally just has me come in the studio and get butt-ass naked and just twerk in front of him and all his friends,” Jane said.

Advertisement

She added that she wanted to just be a “fly on the wall” and noted, “He was working on his album, DONDA 2, so like, it was loud.”

You can hear it from Jane below.

via