NE-YO is ready to give you a set of new music. The R&B superstar has announced his new album Self Explanatory to drop on July 15. Ahead of the release, NE-YO has dropped the new single “You Got The Body.”

“You Got The Body” follows “Stay Down” Feat. Yung Bleu and “Don’t Love Me,” setting up Self Explanatory to be one of the must-listen albums of the summer.