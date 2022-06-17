Pharrell and Chad Hugo, a.k.a., The Neptunes, are one of the biggest production groups of all time, having produced for many hip hop, R&B, and pop acts mainly across the 1900s and 2000s. In 2020, they were announced, alongside Mariah Carey and The Isley Brothers, to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame. Last night, the actual ceremony took place and the group was formally inducted.

Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, and Mariah Carey accepting their inductions into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o3Z84SvF6O — 𝚞𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚕𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚜 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) June 17, 2022

The Neptunes induction included a special performance from Usher, whom they produced a few tracks on his 2001 album 8701. Following the ceremony, Pharrell spoke to a reporter about being inducted, calling it a “huge honor.”

“It’s a huge honor. You’ve heard that all night on this carpet, it really is. The immense sense of gratitude that I feel is probably taking over everything in terms of like the being in it-ness. I’m failing at that because I always have delayed reactions, so 2-3 days from now I’ll be like whoa I was really in the room with like the Eurythmics and Ronald Isley. It’ll probably hit me by then but right now it’s kinda like oh wow.”

Musician Pharrell Williams was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with the group 'The Neptune's' pic.twitter.com/8S7dLmDYlh — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2022

This was only the start of Pharrell’s weekend. The superproducer’s “Something In The Water” festival starts today, June 17, with performances by Tyler, The Creator, Usher, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Clipse, Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anderson .Paak and more.