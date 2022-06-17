Post Malone says 60% of his best lyrics come from a stinky place. The “Congratulations” rapper made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show and Posty confesses he writes lyrics while using the restroom saying “I write all my songs on the can.”

He also said he can spend up to hours coming up with lyrics in what he calls his “special zone,” because no one can talk to him.

The Dallas rapper added how much love he has for his newborn baby girl that he had with his fiancee last month.

Watch the video clip below.