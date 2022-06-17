Go to producer Murda Beatz and Latin megastar Anitta are officially dating and announce new music coming out. TMZ confirmed Thursday the Hip Hop producer and reggaetón star are officially dating.

Speculaton started when Anitta and Murda hung out at Coachella for the first time earlier this year. According to reports, Murda recently visited her home country of Brazil to meet her family and got the stamp of approval.

The new single between the Canadian record producer and Brazilian singer is titled “NO MÁS” and is set to be released on July 8.

The track also features rapper Quavo and Columbian megastar J Balvin. The song is produced by Murda Beatz and Pharrell Williams.