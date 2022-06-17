While most of the internet lauded the newest release from Drake, there were a few people who thought the album was actually good. One of those people was the Roots drummer and frontman, Questlove.

Questlove took to Twitter to give Drake his props on making an album that can he can play at his DJ gigs.

“My relationship to new hip hop is mostly on a “how can this serve me & my dj gigs?” & less about me listening as a fan. That said this @Drake jawn is a gift. Only people not wit the program are people who don’t move their bodies. That ain’t sexy yo,” Questlove wrote.

Questlove’s tweet about the album, drew mixed reactions, as many pointed out that he is essentially saying Drake’s album is good only for getting people on the dancefloor.

Charlamagne Tha God even likened the album to “elevator music” or music you would hear in the lobby of a Beverly Hills hotel.

Charlamagne shares his REVIEW of Drake’s new ALBUM “Honestly, Nevermind” on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/PYz5NVZuY1 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 17, 2022

Drake even put out a video after initial reactions of the album came out, telling people that it’s all good if they didn’t “get” the album yet. “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!” Drake said.