The Larry O’Brien trophy is headed back to The Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors walked into Boston’s TD Garden and beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals 103-90, securing another championship to their dynastic run. For the first time in his historic career, Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP.

As the win became realistic for the Warriors, the emotions were clear on Steph Curry’s face as he fought back tears, eventually letting them flow in the game’s final seconds.

“This one is definitely different because of the three years of baggage we carried coming out of that Game 6 in 2019,” Curry said in postgame. “I can say it now, I don’t know how many teams could carry that as long as we have with the expectations of comparing us now to teams of past and make it to the mountaintop again.”

That baggage included injuries to Curry, Draymond Green and the two-year absence of Klay Thompson due to major leg injuries, the departure of Kevin Durant, losing in the 2019 NBA Finals, blending new pieces, relocating to a new stadium in San Francisco after years of being based in Oakland and some of the toughest competition in NBA history.

“People called me crazy. I said championship or bust because I saw how we came out of the gates,” Thompson said. “I knew we had a chance to do something special, and here we are. It’s so incredible. Wow.”

In close-out Game 6, Curry scored 24 points on 12-of-21 shooting, dropping six threes in just one game after going 0-9 from long range. Green added a box score stuffing 12 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.