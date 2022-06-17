There’s nothing and no one sweeter than a girl dad. Being a girl dad doesn’t necessarily come as naturally to a father as being the parent of a boy. It requires a little more effort from the dad, hair, nails, dating, and hormones are just a few of the issues he will have to learn and tackle but what we realize is that there is power in being a girl dad. to put mildly they empower a community of girls and are a constant reminder to us all that that their daughters will always have daddy by their side. Check out these star fathers (with their favorite girls) who are raising the bar for girl dads everywhere.

Nas and Destiny

JayZ and Blue

Fat Joe & Azariah

Iman Shumpert with Daughters Junie and Rue Rose

Papoose and Reminisce

Chance The Rapper with Daughters Kensli & Marli

Common and Daughter Omoye Lynn

Lil Wayne Reginae Carter

Offset With Kulture and Kalea (and son Kodi)

Ludacris with his 4 daughters Karma, Cai, Cadence; and Chance

Romeo and Baby R.