Chlöe has launched her brand new track “Surprise,” which will make its BET Awards premiere in 2022. Chlöe also debuted the single’s music video to coincide with its release.

The new Diana Kunst-directed video shows Chlöe in an intimate setting with her lover who she has no problem giving her freaky side. Chlöe is also stunning in a matching white Balenciaga set.

Chlöe was announced as a BET Awards performer alongside Roddy Ricch, Chance the Rapper, Latto, Lizzo, and more.

You can hear the new single and watch the video below.