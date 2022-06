Shortly after the launch of his new album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake dropped off the video for the single “Falling Back.”

The video is the wedding of Drake with multiple women and includes appearances from Tristian Thompson as his best man and Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham.

Honestly, Nevermind is the seventh album from Drake. Categorized as a “Dance” album on social media, the release brings 14 new songs and just one feature in 21 Savage.

