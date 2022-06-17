Mariah Carey is now a part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The legendary hit maker took to social media to thank her fans for their love and support for over 25 years and said her favorite part of creating music is writing the lyrics.
She also credited the achievement as being the greatness honor of her career. Carey has waited three years to be inducted as the Induction and Awards Gala had been postponed each year since 2020.
Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, along with The Isley Brothers also accepted their inductions into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
She was announced as part of the new class of honorees in December of 2019. Watch the video below of the “When You Believe” singer’s acceptence speech.