Its been over a month since Young Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL were arrested on 56 felony counts including conspiracy to violate Georgia’s R.I.C.O. laws. Thug, Gunna, and another member of YSL have since been denied bond and must remain in jail until next year when the trial begins.

Earlier this week, a video was posted by Thug’s nephew and YSL signee BSlime of him on the phone with his uncle. In the video, Thug drops a freestyle over the phone for his nephew, detailing his condition and even admitting that he has had suicidal thoughts while locked up.

“I’m just sitting here in my cell like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’/God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail/I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-ass cell,” he rapped.

“I tried to cry but ain’t nothing left/I contemplated doing myself, n*gga/The most suicides deaths are in this jail/But let’s not forget that this ain’t Hell,” Thugger continued.

Young Thug freestyle from jail pic.twitter.com/Auma6iuxcX — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 16, 2022

Last weekend during Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Young Thug addressed his fans in a pre-recorded voice message broadcast. He thanked his fans for their support and urged them to sign the Rap Music On Trial: Protect Black Art petition that was started by 300 co-founder and Atlantic Records executive Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us,” he said. “You know, your support during this time means a lot to us. This isn’t just about me or YSL. I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom. Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”